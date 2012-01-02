Acqua & Sapone to race on Focus bikes in 2012

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Starting 2012, Professional Continental team Acqua & Sapone will be supported by bike manufacturer Focus as technical sponsor. The German brand has changed contracts as it moves from Team Katusha to the Italian outfit.

"Unfortunately we had different views on the strategy for the team and its implementation with the races," explained Herwig Reus, Global Sport Sponsoring Focus Bikes. "The riders were convinced by the equipment - eventually two ex-Katusha riders wanted to introduce Focus to their new teams as technical supplier."

Eventually, Focus found a new partner in Acqua & Sapone. "Being a Premium Brand, it is for us very important to have an ongoing cooperation with leading professional teams in order to use their professional feedback for the development of our products - following our motto: by professionals for professionals," Reus continued to explain.

Focus and its partners have provided the Italian outfit with a special edition of the Izalco race series. Acqua & Sapone and its team leaders Stefano Garzelli and Danilo Di Luca are aiming to chase success in the season opening classics such as Milan-San Remo or the Tour of Flanders, followed by the highlight of the season, the Giro d'Italia.