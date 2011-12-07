Di Luca looks to Giro d'Italia with Acqua & Sapone

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danilo Di Luca will sign today with Acqua & Sapone, according to the Italian media. His main goal of the 2012 season will be the Giro d'Italia, which he won in 2007.

He announced a month ago that he would join the Italian Professional Continental team, and has attended the team's training camp in Francavilla al Mare.

"I've been training for three weeks. It is important to start strong and immediately achieve a result,” he told Gazzetta della Sport. “I am not angry or have the desire for revenge, only the desire to win again as I have always done. For several years I have been missing success.” He did not have any wins this season.

He will open his season at the Tour of the Mediterranean, Trofeo Laigueglia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, if the team is invited.

Also dependent on a wild-card invitation would be the Giro d'Italia. “Obviously the Giro is the ultimate goal of the season for me. I have already won it. I like the route. There are stages for the sprinters and attackers, however, as always it will be decided in the third week.

“I just need a win. I have as much enthusiasm as ever. If I can get back to my level, I have no fear of anyone. I can fight the best of the new generation, like Nibali.”

He thanked Team Katusha, which gave him chance this year in his return upon his return from a doping ban. "I will always be grateful to [Andre] Tchmil and will maintain a good relationship. But the direction has changed and I have not been confirmed. Honestly, I think I can still give a lot,” the 35-year-old said.