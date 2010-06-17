Absalon's presence questionable for Averbode mountain bike race

Julien Absalon has won three times in Offenburg (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fourth round of the Belgacom Mountain Bike Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, June 20 in Averbode, Belgium. While most of the line-up of favorites is set, one rider, Frenchman Julien Absalon is uncertain whether he will be on the start line.

Absalon is awaiting the birth of his first child, which could happen any time now. Mother Nature permitting, the Frenchmen will join the others in racing on Sunday.

Cyclo-cross star Sven Nys is among those confirmed to race. He'll be joined by Roel Paulissen, Bart Aernouts, Nicolas Vermeulen, Jimmy Thielens, Robby De Bock and Thys Al.

For more information on the Belgacom Mountain Bike Grand Prix, visit www.belgacomgp.be.