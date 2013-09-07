Absalon ends season early

Julian Absalon injured his ribs in a crash while training for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa (Image credit: BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Julien Absalon (BMC) has been forced to end his 2013 mountain bike season early due to injury. The decision is the result of one broken rib and one bruised rib sustained in crashes while training a few days prior to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Upon returning home to France, Absalon underwent x-rays in Frejus, which confirmed the earlier diagnosis of broken ribs.

"The bone actually moved a bit, so three weeks of rest are necessary. Unfortunately, I won't be able to attend the start of the World Cup finals in Norway," said Absalon, who will likely lose his second place overall in the World Cup standing.

Despite his painful injuries, Absalon still managed to finish sixth at the cross country world championship event. He did not start the eliminator.

"Right now it's pretty painful, but I hope to be training again on the road as soon as possible," said the 33-year-old Absalon.