A little less coffee, but a whole lot more motivation with Tom Pidcock at Q36.5, say staff, riders

Briton defending leader's jersey AIUIa Tour after stage 2 win

2025 AIUIa Tour stage 3: race leader Tom Pidcock
Riders and staff at Q36.5 have claimed that Tom Pidcock's arrival in the team has created a positive new team dynamic with Wednesday's victory in the AIUIa Tour and his resulting race leadership further boosting that trend.

"We have only one goal here, winning with Tom," Belgian teammate Fréderik Frison told Belgian newspaper Dernière Heure after Pidcock's uphill win at Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah.

