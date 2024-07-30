‘A hell of a run’ - Former US National Time Trial Champion Lawson Craddock announces imminent retirement

By
published

Texan, 32, to call time on 11-year career at end of 2024 season

Lawson Craddock
Lawson Craddock (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former double US National Time Trial Champion Lawson Craddock has announced that this will be his final season as a professional racer.

The 32-year-old from Houston said via his Instagram account that it had been a “hell of a run” but that he would be handing up his wheels at the end of 2024.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.