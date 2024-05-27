'A good test' - Wout van Aert delighted with comeback race at Tour of Norway

Belgian places third on final stage of Tour of Norway, upbeat about future

2024 Tour of Norway: Wout van Aert (r) during the race
2024 Tour of Norway: Wout van Aert (r) during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two months after his terrible crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) returned to racing at the Tour of Norway last week, and after placing third on the final stage on Sunday, the Belgian said that he was pleased with his comeback performance.

Van Aert’s crash left him with a broken sternum, broken collarbone and several broken ribs, and facing a lengthy recovery period before making his return in the four-day 2.HC race in Scandinavia.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.