4X ProTour heads to Poland

After the success of round 1 of the 4X ProTour in Houffalize, Belgium, just two weeks ago, round 2 will take place in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland on Saturday night, May 5.

The town of Szczawno takes its four cross seriously. The "sunny meadow" four cross course is in the centre of the town and four cross is the sport of choice for the area. Local mayor and race organiser Andzrej Skrzypczak has dedicated himself to this annual event.

It's not just the mayor, but also the residents of Szczawno who take their four cross seriously. When the 4X ProTour rolls in to town at the weekend, there will be billboards promoting the event, shops with posters in the windows and the town's shops will close early on Saturday afternoon to make sure that everyone can get over to the four cross track to watch the race.

The track is a work of art. A start cabin covers the riders before they snap out of the gate and race on the fastest four cross track of the series. High speed and huge jumps are the traits for this track and only the most focused riders will make it to the final.

After his sensational win at round 1, Tomas Slavik is entering round 2 with the points lead and the most important thing: confidence. Two weeks ago, he won every race to take the win ahead of Czech compatriot Lucas Mechura. Of course at round 1, Jacub Riha was the fastest qualifier as well. It was clear to see that Czech domination in Belgium was in full force. At round 2, look for Holland's Joost Wichman, Germany's Aiko Goehler, Sweden's Felix Beckeman and the USA's Blake Carney to be looking at denting the Czech dominance.

Round 1 winner Anneke Beerten will not be racing at round 2 due to some prior sponsor commitments. The battle will likely come down to Celine Gros, Katy Curd or Lucia Oejtens to take the spoils.

Round 2 will be broadcast live on Freecaster.