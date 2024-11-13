48, and still victorious: veteran Oscar Sevilla keeps winning streak alive for yet another year

2001 Vuelta a España podium finisher takes first solo 2024 victory in South American race

Oscar Sevilla (r) in a race earlier this season, alongside former Kelme teammate Alejandro Valverde
Oscar Sevilla (r) in a race earlier this season, alongside former Kelme teammate Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 season dominator Tadej Pogačar was not even born when Oscar Sevilla made his professional debut with Kelme back in 1998. But at 48, the Spanish ultra-veteran continues not just racing but also winning, with his most recent success earlier this week in the opening stage of the Vuelta a Ecuador.

Sevilla has raced for teams including Phonak, T-Mobile, Relax, Rock Racing, Gobernación de Antioquia, and EPM-UNE during his long career, with successes including a runners-up spot in the 2001 Vuelta a España, the same year he claimed the Best Young Rider's prize in the Tour de France.

