3T celebrates 60th anniversary with €19,610 'dreambox'

Bikes usually come packaged in cardboard boxes, but 3T has just completely flipped that concept on its head with the brand's "ultimate cycling dreambox" that "will put a smile on your face before every ride."

The Dreambox is not simply a box or case for a bike but an "automated bike garage," according to the brand.

The unit itself is motorised so when you want to go for a ride, the box will slide open with the press of a remote-controlled button, revealing your bike and kit. All of its contents will be beautifully displayed thanks to embedded LED lights.

Fortunately, for your €19,610 investment, you do get more than just the box, with a bike, kit, helmet, shoes and more in an all-Italian collection of goods. The included bike is a carbon-fibre 3T Exploro RaceMax gravel bike made in Italy. The build uses a Campagnolo Ekar groupset, with a 40T chainring and 9-42T cassette. 3T carbon wheels are combined with 35mm Pirelli Cinturato tyres.

3T doesn't stop there though. Included is a closet's worth of cycling kit from Castelli, the brand's Giro Race custom jersey that uses the same colourway as the gravel bike as well as Castelli's Premio bib short.

Also included is a Kask Protone helmet in the same colourway and a 3T 60th anniversary badge. The Protone is one of the best road bike helmets that has protected the heads of Monument and Grand Tour winners.

For eye protection, you get Koo Spectro sunglasses, and to clip into your pedals there are Fizik Terra X4 shoes.

Accessories haven't gone unaddressed either... Included are two Elite Fly 550 bottles, which weigh just 54g apiece and a Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle. The icing on the cake is the titanium 'The Big Corkscrew' from Campagnolo.

To get all of this delivered to your door, you have to order fast as there are only 60 being produced. They cost €19,610/$19,610.

3T will also happily send you a garage box by itself for €4,900.