Why nutrition is the new frontier in the performance of pro cyclists

By published

As pro cycling speed records continue to tumble, Cyclingnews investigates the major role that nutrition is playing in this performance leap

FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Sander De Pestel of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the feeding area during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional cycling continues to break its own boundaries, season after season. Earlier this year, we shared an in-depth feature on the sport's 'speed evolution' as greater investment and more data-led analysis into technology, training, and overall performance has seen average speed records tumble at several major races.

For context, the 2022 Tour de France was the fastest in the modern era, with a head-turning 42.03 kph average speed. Just 12 months ago, we saw five Spring Classics record their fastest-ever editions, with some having only been set a year earlier.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

More features
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease A Bike Yellow leader jersey competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Pedal performance: How Matteo Jorgenson re-learnt the art of pedalling
Svein Tuft&#039;s new book We Will Never Be Here Again: Adventures in cycling from the wilderness to the Tour de France

'Shocking, scarring, and a portal into hell' - Svein Tuft recalls the brutality of the Classics in new book
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)

Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Analysing the contenders
See more latest
Most Popular
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease A Bike Yellow leader jersey competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Pedal performance: How Matteo Jorgenson re-learnt the art of pedalling
Svein Tuft&#039;s new book We Will Never Be Here Again: Adventures in cycling from the wilderness to the Tour de France
'Shocking, scarring, and a portal into hell' - Svein Tuft recalls the brutality of the Classics in new book
Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost racing for the win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Eyewitness – Tactical blunder turns Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike's 'perfect' day at the Classics into a nightmare
Kristoff celebrates winning the 2015 Tour of Flanders
'Best day of my life as a rider' – Alexander Kristoff reflects on 2015 Tour of Flanders triumph and chasing 100 wins before retirement
SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 LR Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG compete in the breakaway during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'He lifts the team' – The Tom Pidcock effect at Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Primož Roglič at the Volta a Catalunya
The inevitable march: A vintage Primož Roglič performance at Volta a Catalunya - Philippa York analysis
Sean Kelly riding alongside Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Mads Pedersen should be very motivated, but it's going to be Van der Poel vs Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders
World champion Lotte Kopecky leads the peloton up the Kemmelberg during the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem Women
The women's Spring Classics aren't a men's carbon copy, but we can't keep adding races – Analysis
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Visma-Lease a Bike can bounce back at the Classics, but will Matteo Jorgenson or Wout van Aert be the saviour?
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates-XRG injured after being involved in a crash during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025, Men&#039;s Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Rider behaviour, unsafe routes, or higher competition – why are the Classics so dangerous right now?