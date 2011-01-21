25 teams selected for Milano-Sanremo
Organiser RCS Sport invites seven Pro Continental teams
The organiser of Milano-Sanremo has announced the complete list of teams invited to the 102nd edition of the first major Classics of the season. RCS Sport has invited a total of 25 teams of eight riders (200 riders in total) to the 'Classicissima', which will be held on March 19.
All 18 ProTeams have obtained automatic entry to the Italian Classic, and the organiser have decided to invite seven Professional Continental teams. The four Italian squads are Acqua & Sapone, Androni Giocattoli, Colnago-CSF Inox and Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, plus Cofidis and FDJ, and the Spanish registered Geox-TMC.
The news will be a relief for Mauro Gianetti's Geox-TMC team, who was snubbed by race organisers for Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de France. Dutch team Skil-Shimano, which will also miss out on the Tour in July, will be disappointed to see they have also been snubbed for Milano-Sanremo.
The full list of participating teams at the 2011 Milano-Sanremo:
18 ProTeams:
AG2R
Team Garmin-Cervélo
Team Katusha
Lampre-LSD
Omega Pharma-Lotto
Team QuickStep
Team Rabobank
Saxo Bank-SunGard
Team Sky Pro Cycling
Team RadioShack
Team BMC Racing
Euskaltel-Euskadi
HTC-HighRoad
Liquigas-Cannondale
Team Leopard Racing
Team Movistar
Team Astana
Vacansoleil-DCM
7 Professional Continental teams:
Acqua & Sapone
Androni Giocattoli
Colnago-CSF Inox
Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
Cofidis
Geox-TMC
FDJ
