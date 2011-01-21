25 teams selected for Milano-Sanremo

Oscar Freire now has two victories in Milan - San Remo, his first coming in 2004. (Image credit: La Partenza)

The organiser of Milano-Sanremo has announced the complete list of teams invited to the 102nd edition of the first major Classics of the season. RCS Sport has invited a total of 25 teams of eight riders (200 riders in total) to the 'Classicissima', which will be held on March 19.

All 18 ProTeams have obtained automatic entry to the Italian Classic, and the organiser have decided to invite seven Professional Continental teams. The four Italian squads are Acqua & Sapone, Androni Giocattoli, Colnago-CSF Inox and Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, plus Cofidis and FDJ, and the Spanish registered Geox-TMC.

The news will be a relief for Mauro Gianetti's Geox-TMC team, who was snubbed by race organisers for Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de France. Dutch team Skil-Shimano, which will also miss out on the Tour in July, will be disappointed to see they have also been snubbed for Milano-Sanremo.

The full list of participating teams at the 2011 Milano-Sanremo:

18 ProTeams:

AG2R

Team Garmin-Cervélo

Team Katusha

Lampre-LSD

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Team QuickStep

Team Rabobank

Saxo Bank-SunGard

Team Sky Pro Cycling

Team RadioShack

Team BMC Racing

Euskaltel-Euskadi

HTC-HighRoad

Liquigas-Cannondale

Team Leopard Racing

Team Movistar

Team Astana

Vacansoleil-DCM

7 Professional Continental teams:

Acqua & Sapone

Androni Giocattoli

Colnago-CSF Inox

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli

Cofidis

Geox-TMC

FDJ