22 teams gather indoors for Giro d'Italia presentation

Image 1 of 61 Michele Scarponi and the jersey he hopes to wear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 61 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 61 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre) will ride the Giro as his final race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 61 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 61 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) had plenty of real estate to sign, but chose the center. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 61 The Katusha team will support Robbie McEwen (right). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 61 Carlos Sastre, ever the gentleman, chooses a less embarrassing place to sign the model's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 61 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 61 Alexander Vinokourov is interviewed. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 61 The Team Sky jersey model held her composure while Bradley Wiggins signed her top. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 61 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 61 The Caisse d'Epargne jersey model looking slightly uncomfortable with having her chest signed by Marzio Bruseghin. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 61 Michiel Elijzen (Omega Pharma_Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 61 David Millar (Garmin_Transitions) is gunning for the first maglia rosa. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 61 The target for the Giro d'Italia favourites (the gold trophy, not the woman). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 61 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 61 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 61 The Cervelo TestTeam awaits leader Carlos Sastre. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 61 Team Milram. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 61 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 61 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 61 The Garmin_Transitions team waits for David Millar to join them. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 61 Footon Servetto has Austrian champion Markus Eibegger. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 61 The Cofidis team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 61 The Bbox Bouygues Telecom squad (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 61 The AG2R La Mondiale team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 61 The winner's trophy is delivered. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 61 The Quick Step team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 61 Carlos Sastre and the Cervelo TestTeam. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 61 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) signs the model's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 61 World Champion Cadel Evans on centre stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 61 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 61 The Liquigas squad and their jersey model (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 61 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) comes to the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 61 The Colnago CSF-Inox team is presented. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 61 The overall Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 61 Michele Scarponi heads on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 61 The Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 61 The Colnago CSF-Inox jersey model gets an autograph. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 61 The Footon-Servetto team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 61 Cadel Evans (BMC) gets ready for the team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 61 The BMC team with world champ Evans is presented. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 61 Alessandro Petacchi will try to score stage wins for Lampre. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 61 Cadel Evans is in the spotlight as world champion and race favorite (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 61 Ivan Basso gets kitted up for the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 61 The Astana team from Enrico Gasparotto to Alexander Vinokourov. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 61 The Giro d'Italia presentation took place at the Beurs van Berlage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 61 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 61 Team Astana poses between the columns (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 61 Team Milram is a spec from the back of the Beurs van Berlage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 61 The Acqua & Sapone team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 61 Marzio Bruseghin was the focus for Caisse d'Epargne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 61 Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 61 Andre Greipel and the HTC-Columbia team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 61 The Beurs van Berlage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 61 Bradley Wiggins will be a prime candidate for the first maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 61 Alexander Vinokourov is interviewed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 61 Bradley Wiggins signs the only available part of the Team Sky model's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 61 Astana is introduced at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 61 Stefano Garzelli heads up the Acqua & Sapone team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 61 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and his team bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 198 riders on the Giro d'Italia start list completed the last act of the build-up to the race on Friday afternoon, gathering at the Beurs Van Berlage theatre for the official team presentation.

Team presentations are usually held outside but the race organisers must have kept a close eye on the wet and cold weather in Amsterdam and moved the ceremony inside the Beurs van Berlage. Without open access to the public, the spacious conference facility was not filled to capacity. So far the bad weather has put a dampener on the Giro start in the Dutch capital but the forecast is for better weather on Saturday and Sunday.

However that did not stop the riders looking worryingly at the sky as they entered the theatre, aware that rain on the twisting, technical time trial course, on the slick city centre roads of Amsterdam, could be treacherous.

The teams were presented by Dutch model Yolanthe Cabau and Italian race speaker Barbara Pedrotti, with a model wearing each of the team's jersey as they went on stage. Each team captain showed off the bike the riders would be using during the Giro and said a few words. Naturally the Rabobank team got the biggest cheer, even without 2009 Giro winner Denis Menchov or star sprinter Oscar Freire in their line-up.

Before going on stage to be presented to the crowd, the riders gathered in a side room away from the spot light. It was a chance for a last hello to their friends in the peloton, final pre-race media interviews and some improvised team photographs. Each of the 22 teams will start the Giro with nine riders. Who knows how many will make it to the finish in Verona on May 30?

Bradley Wiggins and his Team Sky teammates were one of the first to arrive. Wiggins was sporting a short haircut and looked lean but relaxed, despite being widely tipped as the favourite for Saturday's time trial.

Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia) admitted he had suffered with some stomach problems during Thursday night, but said he is recovering well and will definitely be on the start ramp for the time trial. With 2009 Giro winner Denis Menchov not riding this year, Greipel will be last rider off.

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) posed with this year's maglia rosa, while Damiano Cunego and Gilberto Simoni seemed happy to be back on the same team after putting their differences behind them.

Alexandre Vinokourov posed with his Astana teammates, while the big three overall favourites Cadel Evans (BMC), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) were the last teams to going on stage. All three looked relaxed and confident on stage.

We will find out just how good they really are and who will pull on the maglia rosa in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon.