21 teams apply for 16 spots in Clasica de Almeria

The Clasica de Almeria peloton in action. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

The Clasica de Almeria has the luxury of picking which teams it wants at the start of its race February 26 in southern Spain. 21 teams have so far appled for the 16 starting slots.

Eleven WorldTour teams have sent in applications: Movistar, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Team Sky, Rabobank, Astana, Katusha, Garmin-Cervelo, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, AG2R, Vcansoliel and Lotto-Belisol.

In addition, ten Professional Continental teams have asked to participate: Andalucía, Caja Rural, Project 1t4i, Accent Jobs Veranda's Willems, Netapp, Saur-Sojasun, Bretagne-Schuller, UnitedHealthcare, Rusvelo and Colombia-Coldeportes.

Only 16 of these teams wll be selected for the race, which runs 200 kilometers and contains four ranked climbs.

The 2011 edition of the race was won by Matteo Pelucci of Geox-TMC.