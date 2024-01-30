2024 Strade Bianche includes more gravel sectors and more kilometres
Extra loop near Siena extends men’s race to 215km and 15 gravel sectors, women to race 137km and 11 gravel roads
The 2024 editions of the men's and women's Strade Bianche include an extra loop and more gravel sectors, elevating the Tuscan race even closer to the status of professional cycling’s sixth monument.
The 2023 men's race covered 184km and 11 gravel sectors. This year's race on Saturday, March 2 will cover 215km and 15 gravel sectors. The extra racing covers much of the traditional final loop of the race to the east of Siena.
The 2024 climbs of Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, where the decisive attacks are often made, will be covered twice, before the climb up to central Siena and the finish in the spectacular Piazza del Campo.
The women raced for 136km and covered eight gravel sectors. For the 2024 edition they will race for 137 km but face 12 gravel sectors, also covering the Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe loop twice.
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the men’s Strade Bianche with a solo attack, while Demi Vollering beat her SD Worx teammate Lotte Kopecky after a tense battle in the finish.
The extended routes of the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche were presented in Siena on Tuesday.
The new routes arguably make the races even more demanding, with the final climb up to Renaissance Siena likely to reveal the eventual winners.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1