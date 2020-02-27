2020 UAE Tour: Stage 5 highlights - Video

In a three-man sprint to the top of Jebel Hafeet, the young Slovenian stand-out Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) denied Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) keeping his overall lead on stage 5 of the 2020 UAE Tour.

The trio came out of the final bend with Lutsenko in the lead, but the Kazakhstani rider celebrated a moment too soon and Pogačar snuck up to snatch the win from him.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was the next rider across at four seconds, with Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) the only other rider within sight.

Yates continues in the race lead, having six bonus seconds shaved off his advantage over Pogačar he now has 1:01 over the UAE rider with Lutsenko at 1:33.