2020 Tour Down Under routes unveiled

Image 1 of 5 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the race overall after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under atop Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 The 2019 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Daryl Impey on the Tour Down under podium after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The 2020 Tour Down Under will once again feature Willunga Hill on the final day of racing, with organisers keen to keep the suspense and excitement going to the last day of racing of the opening WorldTour race of the season.

Details for the fifth edition of the Women's Tour Down Under were also announced, with the action starting in Hahndorf and finishing with an Adelaide street circuit three days later.

Up until 2019, the final stage of the men's race had been a traditional sprinter's circuit race around Adelaide, with Willunga Hill serving as the 'queen stage' on the penultimate day of racing. Richie Porte has a stranglehold on the stage, winning there for the past six years in a row. But despite his Willunga domination, Porte has been beaten to the overall title by Daryl Impey for the past two editions. In 2019, the South African stuck to Porte up Willunga Hill, having gained time earlier in the race.

The men's 2020 Tour Down Under route is, as usual, based around the city of Adelaide in South Australia, though for the first time there are no stages starting or finishing in the city. The longest stage is stage 4 from Norwood to Murray Bridge, which runs for 152 kilometres.

"I'm positive that next year's race will be hotly contested," said race director Mike Turtur. "Personally, I am looking forward to stage 2 which features a first-time start at Woodside before crossing over to Stirling, which is a route sure to suit the all-rounders.

"Another stage set to be a highlight is stage 4, with the crosswind between Mannum and Murray Bridge a considerable element to be contended with."

Amanda Spratt has won the last three editions of the women's Tour Down Under, taking victory at the uphill finish in Angaston en route to the overall win earlier this year. She could be a threat again in 2020.

"The routes have been designed to provide sprinters, climbers and all-rounders alike the chance to take stage honours," said race director Kimberley Conte.

"Whether they break away on the technical descent into the finish of stage 1, attack on Christmas Tree Ridge 8km from the finish of stage 2, or take advantage of the twisting, shaded climb up Aldgate Valley Road – there is opportunity for a win."

As usual, Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under.

2020 Tour Down Under route:

Sunday 19 January 2020, Down Under Classic: Flinders Street Circuit, 51km

Tuesday 21 January 2020, Stage 1: Tanunda Circuit, 150km

Wednesday 22 January 2020, Stage 2: Woodside to Stirling, 135km

Thursday 23 January 2020, Stage 3: Unley to Paracombe, 131km

Friday 24 January 2020, Stage 4: Norwood to Murray Bridge, 152km

Saturday 25 January 2020, Stage 5: Glenelg to Victor Harbor, 149.1km

Sunday 26 January 2020, Stage 6: McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 151.5km

2020 Women's Tour Down Under route:

Thursday 16 January 2020, Stage 1: Hahndorf to Macclesfield, 116.3km

Friday 17 January 2020, Stage 2: Murray Bridge to Birdwood, 114.5km

Saturday 18 January 2020, Stage 3: Nairne to Stirling, 109.1km

Sunday 19 January 2020, Stage 4: Adelaide Flinders Street Circuit, 42.5km