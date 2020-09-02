2020 Tour de France stage 5 highlights - Video

Wout van Aert stormed to victory at stage 5 of the Tour de France in Privas on Wednesday taking the win ahead of Ces Bol (Sunweb) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The Jumbo-Visma rider was taken off of domestique duties for the day in order to focus on a stage win and he did not disappoint but noted that he would be back to working for his team leaders Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin on stage 6.

"I'm just so happy that I got an opportunity from the team to go for it. If you have one shot and you can finish it off, then it's even more sweet," Van Aert said.

It was a day that also saw a change in the overall classification as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was penalised 20-seconds for taking an illegal feed inside 20km to go in the race.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who came into the day in second place overall, was handed the overall lead and will wear the yellow jersey into the stage 6's 191km race between Le Teil and Mont Aigoual.

