2020 Tour de France stage 19 highlights - Video

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) secured a second stage victory at the Tour de France, this time stage 19 in Champagnole. He broke away from the group and soloed 16km to victory, crossing the line 53 seconds ahead of Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segfredo).

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the main field that was seven minutes behind and will carry the yellow jersey into the stage 20 time trial at La Planches des Belles Filles on Saturday. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is 57 seconds behind Roglič in the overall classification, and Miguel Angel López (Astana) in third is 1:27 back.

The stage also saw a further battle for the green jersey between classification leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Bennett increased his lead in the race for points, now leading by 55 points ahead of Sagan, with only one road stage to go, stage 21 in Paris.

Watch the Tour de France stage 19 highlights video above.