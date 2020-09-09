2020 Tour de France stage 11 highlights – Video

Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) powered to the line and around points classification leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the closing metres to take his second win of the 2020 Tour de France.

In the photo finish it appeared that Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second in defence of his green jersey, but the three-time world champion was relegated for a dangerous bump against Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who placed third.

While the stir was about the dash and delegation, Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma maintained his 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Wednesday’s 167.5km stage from Chatelaillon-Plagne to Poitiers offered the peloton a second straight opportunity for a bunch. Mathieu Ladagnous of Groupama-FDJ took a chance early for a solo breakaway, which lasted until 43km to go. He was able to salvage the most combative prize for his efforts.

Thursday is the longest stage of the three-week race, a 218km rolling route from Chauvigny to Sarran that could suit sprinters, puncheurs or climbers. It takes the peloton back south into the Massif Central. There are four categorised climbs on the day, which come in the second half of the stage.

Watch the Tour de France stage 11 video highlights above.