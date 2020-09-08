2020 Tour de France stage 10 highlights – Video

The Tour de France resumed after its first rest day with a crash-marred stage 10 between île d'Oléron and île de Ré that saw Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win his first-ever stage at the French Grand Tour.

It was a nervous 168.5km stage with multiple crashes, and some riders were ultimately forced to withdraw from the race including Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott) with a fractured wrist, and while Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) finished the race, he was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured clavicle.

Primož Roglič managed to make it through the carnage unscathed and retained his lead in the overall classifications, while the teams with strong sprinters contested the finale in île de Ré.

The stage went to Bennett, who moved back into the lead of the points classification, and will wear the green jersey heading into stage 11 on Wednesday.

Bennett won the stage in a dash the line ahead of stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and overnight green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

"I just want to thank everyone involved in this, the whole team and Patrick [Lefevere] for giving me this opportunity and everyone it took to get to here," an emotional Bennett said after his win.

Watch the Tour de France stage 10 video highlights above.