2020 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - Highlights
By Cyclingnews
Watch Lizzie Deignan take a stunning victory
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a stunning solo victory in the 2020 Liège-Bastogne-Liège women's race, attacking a select group with 30km to go and holding off Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) by just nine seconds.
Deignan's teammate Ellen van Dijk grabbed the final podium spot, 2:19 back, and getting the best of Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) in a three-rider sprint.
It was a risky but ultimately successful strategy for Trek-Segafredo, as Deignan followed a breakaway before the Côte de la Vecquée, and left behind the pre-race favourites Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
Vos was in the move, but Deignan attacked on the Côte de La Redoute and no one had an answer. With Van Dijk shutting down all attacks, Deignan was free to fly to victory.
