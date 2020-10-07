2020 Giro d'Italia stage 5 highlights - Video

Stage 1 winner and the largest rider in the Giro d'Italia peloton, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) emerged from the fog and early breakaway as the unlikeliest winner of the mountain stage to Camigliatello Silano on stage 5.

The time trial world champion was part of a breakaway that started in the early kilometres of the 225km stage and used his time trialing prowess to solo to the first UCI road race victory of his career.

The stage was defined by 3,700 metres of climbing, with two third-category climbs midway before the 24.9km Valico Montescuro, averaging 5.6 per cent in gradient, which the riders would crest before a 12km downhill run to the finish. The chase group that formed on the final climb was led by Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished second, while maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pushed for third, taking four bonus seconds.

Having led over the top of the category 1 climb, Ganna stripped Caicedo of the blue mountains classification jersey by one point. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) kept his ciclamino jersey, while Almeida remained best young rider.

In the GC standings, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) moved to second place, 43 seconds back, and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) followed in third, another five seconds in arrears.

Watch the stage 5 highlights from the Giro d'Italia above.