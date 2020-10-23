2020 Giro d'Italia stage 19 highlights - Video

Josef Cerny (CCC) won a shortened stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia in Asti. The CCC rider attacked the day's breakaway and finished 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Victor Campenaerts (NTT) and 26 seconds ahead of third placed Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo).

The day started with a controversial decision to shorten the 258km race after riders protested that it was too long, and held under rain and cold weather conditions that would compromise the riders' immune systems. Riders rode the first 8km of the race neutral, and then they were taken by team vehicles to the new start line in Abbiategrasso, with the race shortened to 123km.

When the racing began again, Cerny was part of a large breakaway and made his winning move with 22km to go to claim a solo victory in Asti.

Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) leads the overall classification by 12 seconds ahead of his teammate Jai Hindley and 15 seconds over Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

