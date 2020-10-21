2020 Giro d'Italia stage 17 highlights - Video

Ben O'Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) secured his first Grand Tour victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia atop the Madonna di Campiglio.

The Australian soloed to the victory after attacking the day's breakaway on the final climb. He finished 31 seconds ahead of chasers Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain McLaren) in second and 1:10 ahead of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in third.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was able to stay close to rival GC favourites on the final climb and crossed the line with a select group 5:11 behind the stage winner. He maintained his lead in the overall lead for another day, with 17 seconds on Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and 2:58 on Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb).

