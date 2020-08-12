2020 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 highlights - Video

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma powered away from his rivals in the final kilometre to the win stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in a select uphill sprint in Saint-Christo-en-Jarez.

Primoz Roglic, Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk were among the Jumbo-Visma teammates to lead the attack on the final fourth-category Col de la Gachet and launch the Belgian to a third victory this month after he won Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche.

"I told the guys I was feeling good and wanted to give it a go," said Van Aert at the finish. "When we started to go uphill I had a whole yellow train in front. Primoz, Tom, and Steven are the leaders for us here but they still helped me. This is a big team victory, and we keep the momentum."

The stage included seven categorised climbs across 218 kilometres. All five days of racing will feature summit finishes this week.

Watch the summary of stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in the video highlights above.