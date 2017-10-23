2018 Vuelta a Espana will open with 10km time trial

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali and Ilnur Zakarin on the 2017 Vuelta podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén announced Monday that the 2018 edition of the race will get underway with a 10km individual time trial in Málaga.

In a push to be 'as original as possible,' the August 25 opening stage of the race will set out from a museum – Málaga's Pompidou Centre – and conclude on a street that features several hundred metres of marble, according to Spain's Diario AS.

The Málaga province is set to host three stages and the start of a fourth, according to the newspaper.

Guillén also offered a few more details about the climbs expected to feature in the Vuelta.

"We are once again betting on uphill finishes, which could number between eight, those that are already secured, and 10," Guillén said. "Of those, two finishes will be brand new."

The third and final Grand Tour on the calendar each year, the Vuelta is also the last to have its route officially presented. The ASO unveiled the 2018 Tour de France parcours last week and RCS Sport will present the 2018 Giro d'Italia route in November. The Vuelta presentation will take place in January.