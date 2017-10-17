2018 Tour de France route in 3D - Video

Sagan won the green jersey at the Tour de France on his first attempt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The ASO has unveiled all 21 stages of the 2018 Tour de France, which starts in Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle on Saturday, July 7, and concludes three weeks later in Paris on July 29. In between, the peloton will tackle a 35km team time trial in Cholet, a 31km individual time trial from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, and six mountain says with three summit finishes.

The 2018 Tour de France will return to staples such as Alpe d'Huez and Pau, but there will also be an incredibly short 65km mountain stage, a stage that borrows 21.7km of cobbles from Paris-Roubaix, and a stage in the Alps that will take riders over gravel roads.

It's a lot to take in, but the race organisers have provided this five-minute "3D" video to help bring the route to life. Hang on as the peloton zips through each of the stage routes and literally flies through the transfer days.