2017 World Championships elite men's time trial to finish on a mountain

The 2017 UCI Road World Championship elite men's time trial map (Image credit: 2017 Bergen)

Organisers of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway have announced today that a 3.4km-long 9 per cent climb has been added to the tail end of the elite men's individual time trial course, adding a unique challenge for the peloton.

The head of the road department at the UCI, Matthew Knight, presented the course today during the Tour des Fjords, which used part of the road circuit in today's stage 1 finale.

"We are really happy that we can present this today," Knight said. "It will be one of the most scenic and spectacular finishes of a time trial event in the UCI Road World Championships."

The ascent of Mount Fløyen climbs 300m from Bergen, and will open up the rainbow jersey to climbers in addition to the time trial specialists, and will provide spectacular viewing for the television audience.

"The view from the top is breathtaking, and we are really proud to be able to share this with the international cycling fans. Fløyen is the biggest tourist attraction in Bergen," said Harald Tiedemann Hansen, the president of the local organising committee Bergen 2017. "This will be Bergen’s equivalent to the famous Alpe d'Huez climb."

The elite men will take on two laps of the 20.9km circuit around Bergen, and then divert to climb Mount Fløyen to the finish.

The other races will be contested on the circuit itself, but not the climb.