2017 UCI Road World Championships U23 men's time trial start times

Pavel Sivakov (Russia) training on the TT course in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2017 World Championships continues Monday with the U23 individual time trial. Dane Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen will be the first of 57 starters, rolling down the ramp in Bergen at 13:05 local time.

He will be followed by Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea) 90 seconds later with a minute and a half intervals for the remaining riders until Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) starts his ride at 16:37.

The riders will tackle a 37.2 km course, the longest of the four individual time trials in 2017, taking in both the long loop and short loop. On the second loop, the riders will climb the 1.4km 'Salmon Hill' which is expected to be decisive in the overall standings.

Asgreen, Neilson Powless (USA) and Callum Scotson (Australia) all finished top-ten at last year's U23 time trial and will be favored to repeat the result in Bergen. Baby Giro winner Pavel Sivakov (Russia), 2016 junior time trial champion Brandon McNulty (USA), Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Edoardo Affini (Italy), and Corentin Ermenault (France) are also expected to challenge for the podium and top-ten.

In 2016, Germany was the dominant nation with Marco Mathis winning gold ahead of Maximilian Schachmann, and Lennard Kämna claiming fourth. Australian Miles Scotson was the bronze medallist.

Start Times