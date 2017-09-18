Trending

2017 UCI Road World Championships U23 men's time trial start times

Dane Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen the first starter at 13:05 local time

Pavel Sivakov (Russia) training on the TT course in Bergen

The 2017 World Championships continues Monday with the U23 individual time trial. Dane Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen will be the first of 57 starters, rolling down the ramp in Bergen at 13:05 local time.

He will be followed by Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea) 90 seconds later with a minute and a half intervals for the remaining riders until Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) starts his ride at 16:37.

The riders will tackle a 37.2 km course, the longest of the four individual time trials in 2017, taking in both the long loop and short loop. On the second loop, the riders will climb the 1.4km 'Salmon Hill' which is expected to be decisive in the overall standings.

Asgreen, Neilson Powless (USA) and Callum Scotson (Australia) all finished top-ten at last year's U23 time trial and will be favored to repeat the result in Bergen. Baby Giro winner Pavel Sivakov (Russia), 2016 junior time trial champion Brandon McNulty (USA), Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Edoardo Affini (Italy), and Corentin Ermenault (France) are also expected to challenge for the podium and top-ten.

In 2016, Germany was the dominant nation with Marco Mathis winning gold ahead of Maximilian Schachmann, and Lennard Kämna claiming fourth. Australian Miles Scotson was the bronze medallist.

Start Times

1Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)13:05:00
2Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)13:06:30
3Matic Groselj (Slovenia)13:08:00
4Jason Andrey Huertas Araya (Costa Rica)13:09:30
5Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spain)13:11:00
6Alexander Cowan (Canada)13:12:30
7Julian Braun (Germany)13:14:00
8Szymon Sajnok (Poland)13:15:30
9Patrick Gamper (Austria)13:17:00
10Atsushi Oka (Japan)13:18:30
11Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)13:20:00
12Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)13:21:30
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)13:55:00
14Martin Schappi (Switzerland)13:56:30
15Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)13:58:00
16Edoardo Affini (Italy)13:59:30
17Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)14:01:00
18Remi Cavagna (France)14:02:30
19Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)14:04:00
20Charles Kagimu (Uganda)14:05:30
21Victor Langellotti (Monaco)14:07:00
22Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)14:08:30
23Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)14:10:00
24Mauricio Moreira (Uruguay)14:11:30
25Mehdi Chokri El (Morocco)14:45:00
26Omer Goldshtein (Israel)14:46:30
27Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)14:48:00
28Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)14:49:30
29Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)14:51:00
30Izidor Penko (Slovenia)14:52:30
31Daniel Jara Rodriguez (Costa Rica)14:54:00
32Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)14:55:30
33Barnabas Peak (Hungary)14:57:00
34Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)14:58:30
35Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)15:00:00
36Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mexico)15:01:30
37Regan Gough (New Zealand)15:35:00
38Jack Burke (Canada)15:36:30
39Patrick Haller (Germany)15:38:00
40Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)15:39:30
41Piotr Brozyna (Poland)15:41:00
42Markus Freiberger (Austria)15:42:30
43Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)15:44:00
44Rei Onodera (Japan)15:45:30
45Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)15:47:00
46Callum Scotson (Australia)15:48:30
47Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)15:50:00
48Tobias S. Foss (Norway)15:51:30
49Senne Leysen (Belgium)16:25:00
50Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)16:26:30
51Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)16:28:00
52Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)16:29:30
53Scott Davies (Great Britain)16:31:00
54Paolo Baccio (Italy)16:32:30
55Neilson Powless (United States Of America)16:34:00
56Corentin Ermenault (France)16:35:30
57Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)16:37:00