2017 UCI Road World Championships U23 men's time trial start times
Dane Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen the first starter at 13:05 local time
The 2017 World Championships continues Monday with the U23 individual time trial. Dane Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen will be the first of 57 starters, rolling down the ramp in Bergen at 13:05 local time.
He will be followed by Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea) 90 seconds later with a minute and a half intervals for the remaining riders until Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) starts his ride at 16:37.
The riders will tackle a 37.2 km course, the longest of the four individual time trials in 2017, taking in both the long loop and short loop. On the second loop, the riders will climb the 1.4km 'Salmon Hill' which is expected to be decisive in the overall standings.
Asgreen, Neilson Powless (USA) and Callum Scotson (Australia) all finished top-ten at last year's U23 time trial and will be favored to repeat the result in Bergen. Baby Giro winner Pavel Sivakov (Russia), 2016 junior time trial champion Brandon McNulty (USA), Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Edoardo Affini (Italy), and Corentin Ermenault (France) are also expected to challenge for the podium and top-ten.
In 2016, Germany was the dominant nation with Marco Mathis winning gold ahead of Maximilian Schachmann, and Lennard Kämna claiming fourth. Australian Miles Scotson was the bronze medallist.
Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)
|13:05:00
|2
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eritrea)
|13:06:30
|3
|Matic Groselj (Slovenia)
|13:08:00
|4
|Jason Andrey Huertas Araya (Costa Rica)
|13:09:30
|5
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spain)
|13:11:00
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Canada)
|13:12:30
|7
|Julian Braun (Germany)
|13:14:00
|8
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|13:15:30
|9
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|13:17:00
|10
|Atsushi Oka (Japan)
|13:18:30
|11
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|13:20:00
|12
|Iver Johan Knotten (Norway)
|13:21:30
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|13:55:00
|14
|Martin Schappi (Switzerland)
|13:56:30
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|13:58:00
|16
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|13:59:30
|17
|Brandon McNulty (United States Of America)
|14:01:00
|18
|Remi Cavagna (France)
|14:02:30
|19
|Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark)
|14:04:00
|20
|Charles Kagimu (Uganda)
|14:05:30
|21
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|14:07:00
|22
|Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|14:08:30
|23
|Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)
|14:10:00
|24
|Mauricio Moreira (Uruguay)
|14:11:30
|25
|Mehdi Chokri El (Morocco)
|14:45:00
|26
|Omer Goldshtein (Israel)
|14:46:30
|27
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea)
|14:48:00
|28
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
|14:49:30
|29
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
|14:51:00
|30
|Izidor Penko (Slovenia)
|14:52:30
|31
|Daniel Jara Rodriguez (Costa Rica)
|14:54:00
|32
|Ka Hoo Fung (Hong Kong, China)
|14:55:30
|33
|Barnabas Peak (Hungary)
|14:57:00
|34
|Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan)
|14:58:30
|35
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spain)
|15:00:00
|36
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mexico)
|15:01:30
|37
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|15:35:00
|38
|Jack Burke (Canada)
|15:36:30
|39
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|15:38:00
|40
|Vitaliy Novakovskyi (Ukraine)
|15:39:30
|41
|Piotr Brozyna (Poland)
|15:41:00
|42
|Markus Freiberger (Austria)
|15:42:30
|43
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|15:44:00
|44
|Rei Onodera (Japan)
|15:45:30
|45
|Michael O'Loughlin (Ireland)
|15:47:00
|46
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|15:48:30
|47
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|15:50:00
|48
|Tobias S. Foss (Norway)
|15:51:30
|49
|Senne Leysen (Belgium)
|16:25:00
|50
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|16:26:30
|51
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia)
|16:28:00
|52
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)
|16:29:30
|53
|Scott Davies (Great Britain)
|16:31:00
|54
|Paolo Baccio (Italy)
|16:32:30
|55
|Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
|16:34:00
|56
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|16:35:30
|57
|Kasper Asgreen (Denmark)
|16:37:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy