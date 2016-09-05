2016 Tour of Alberta stage 4 highlights - video

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) takes an early corner along the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) put himself within a single second of the overall win at the Tour of Alberta with victory in the stage 4 time trial in Edmonton. Mollema blasted around the 12km course in a time of 14:44 to beat Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) by nine seconds.

Flaksis’s teammate Robin Carpenter claimed third at 16 seconds back, which proved just enough to take the leader’s jersey ahead of Mollema with just one stage remaining. Team Rally’s Evan Huffman is only seven seconds back in the overall standings after finishing fifth on the day.

The Tour of Alberta will reach its conclusion on Monday with a 124.1km hilly circuit around Edmonton.

Watch highlights of stage 4 above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.