2016 Tour de France highlights - Gallery

Image 1 of 79 Chris Froome running up Mont Ventoux after the moto incident (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 79 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium in third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 79 Fabian Cancellara was honoured by ASO during his last Tour de France appearance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 79 Richie Porte was aggressive on the climb to Finhaut-Emosson but couldn't drop Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 79 Peter Sagan wasn't feeling great on the road to Finhaut-Emosson and paid a visit to the fans campervan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 79 It was a beautiful journey into Switzerland for the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 79 There is no doubting the popularity of Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 79 Peter Sagan just got the better of Alexander Kristoff on the line in Berne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 79 Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe were both awarded the combativity award on the stage into Bern (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 79 The fans packed the roadside for the climbs across the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 79 The Grand Colombier was a fan favourite spot in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 79 Jarlinson Pantano enjoyed a stage win for IAM Cycling and Colombia in Culoz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 79 It wouldn't be a Tour de France without sunflowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 79 Mark Cavendish wins his fourth stage of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 79 The peloton pays its respects to the victims of the Nice attack with a minute of silence on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 79 The classification leaders observe a minute of silence after the Ardeche TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 79 Chris Froome running up Mont Ventoux will surely become one of the most iconic moments of the sport (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 79 Chris Froome realises his bike is broken after the accident with TV motorbike on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 79 Team Sky's mechanic Gary Blem gets Chris Froome a new bike after the Mont Ventoux incident (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 79 The finish above the Lac d'Émosson reservoir was one of the more scenic of the 2016 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 79 Chris Froome punches the air after his TT win to all but secure a third Tour win on stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 79 Jan Jansen, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault were honoured during the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 79 Team Sky enjoy the moment and cross the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 79 The entire Team Sky ensemble on the Paris podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 79 The four classification winners on the Paris podium: Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, Adam Yates and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 79 Chris Froome with son Kellan and wife Michele after crossing the line and sealing his third Tour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 79 The arrival on the Champs-Élysées is always a special occasion for the the riders and fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 79 Peter Sagan was the most combative rider for the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 79 Andre Greipel had to wait to the very end but the German claimed his stage win on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 79 Breaking with tradition, Chris Froome and Team Sky opted for celebratory beer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 79 Four Tour wins and two World TT wins for Team Sky now (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 79 The peloton on the Col de la Colombière during the penultimate stage of the 2016 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 79 The GC group riding through the rain on the Col de Joux Plane during stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 79 Orica-BikeExchange's Adam Yates was a revelation of the Tour, winning the best young rider jersey and finishing fourth overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 79 A bloody Chris Froome approaches the finish line on stage 19 after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 79 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Data Dimension) rides away from the crash unscathed with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) nurses his broken wrist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 79 Romain Bardet made up for lack of quantity with a quality win for the French on stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 79 A Borat impersonator runs alongside Romain Bardet on the climb to Saint-Gervais (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 79 For the riders who like to keep their hair neat and trim, there is a barber in the Tour village (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 79 Chris Froome drags his broken bike up Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 79 Yes! Mark Cavendish celebrating yet another stage win. This time in Montauban (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 79 BMC were a happy team after Greg Van Avermaet won stage 5 and moved into the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 79 Alberto Contador is left behind on the climb to Le Lioran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 79 Greg Van Avermaet with his LCL lion and yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 79 Marcel Kittel Sabers a champagne bottle after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 79 Bryan Coquard was swapmed by the French press after his lost by a mere 2.8cm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 79 Marcel Kittel receives the news he's won the stage into Limoges (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 79 Neither Marcel Kittel or Bryan Coquard knew immediately who won the stage into Limoges (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 79 Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish were the standout stage winners of the 2016 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 79 Checks for hidden motors were a common site at the 2016 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 79 The classification leaders on the start line for stage 3 in Granville (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 79 Andre Greipel celebrates but it was Mark Cavendish would be awarded the win in a photo finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 79 Peter Sagan in his first yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 79 Alberto Contador crashed again on stage 2 in what was a terrible start to the race for the Tinkoff rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 79 The riders pay their tributes at Utah Beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 79 Alberto Contador is helped back into the peloton by his Tinkoff teammates after his stage one crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 79 Mark Cavendish celebrates the first yellow jersey of his career and first for Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 79 Each day the best team from the previous stage was presented on stage and given soft cow toys as a prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 79 The riders on the Col d'Aspin during stage 7, won by Steve Cummings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 79 The riders are held up after the inflatable flamme rouge banner collapsed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 79 Bauke Mollema was the quickest to react after he, Richie Porte and Chris Froome were involved in the moto accident (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 79 Stacks on for Bauke Mollema, Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 79 Peter Sagan enjoyed every single visit he made to the podium in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 79 Peter Sagan takes a thrilling win ahead of Chris Froome for a green jersey, yellow jersey one-two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 79 Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome during their late attack on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 79 Team Sky were seen warming up on trainers pre-stage on several occasions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 79 The Port d'Envalira saw riders hit speeds in excess of 130km/h (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 79 Thumbs up for Michael Matthew after he won stage ten to complete the grand tour set (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 79 The Port d'Envalira descent went from clear to foggy in a minute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 79 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) riding to the win in Andorra through the rain and hail (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 79 The GC group is led by Richie Porte on the road to Andorra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 79 The Col du Tourmalet featured on stage 8 of the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 79 Chris Froome pumps the air after his daring attacks landed him the stage and yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 79 And he's gone...Chris Froome makes his stage winning attack on the Col de Peyresourde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 79 Chris Froome enjoys his first yellow jersey of the 2016 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 79 Pierre Rolland was all banged up after his crash on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 79 Adam Yates looking stunned after the inflatable flamme rouge banner collapsed on his front wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 79 The 2016 Tour de France started at Mont Saint-Michel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 79 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gets in the car after abandoning the Tour de France

The Tour de France is over for another year with the 2016 edition of the race providing plenty of memorable moments and images from the Mont Sant-Michael Grand Depart to the arrival on the Champs-Élysées 22 days later. Chris Froome might not have been challenged by his rivals as many suspected he would have pre-race, it wasn't straightforward for the now three-time winner with his run up Mont Ventoux sure to stick in the mind for decades to come.

The flamme rouge dropping on Adam Yates' front wheel was another moment of madness in the race and a non-racing incident deciding the outcome of a stage. However, there was plenty of racing action to celebrate from Mark Cavendish's return to form with four stage wins, Peter Sagan doing what he wants and winning three stages and a fifth green jersey for example.

We've put together a selection of the best photos of the Tour de France for you to enjoy now that's it wrapped up. It's 340 days until the Tour kicks off again with the Düsseldorf Grand Depart on July 1, 2017 so before then, click or swipe through the gallery above for a reminder of the great and good from the 103rd La Grand Boucle.

