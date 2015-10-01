2016 Giro d'Italia leaked five days before Milan presentation

Is this the 2016 Giro d'Italia route? (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Italian website Cicloweb have reportedly revealed the full route of the 2016 edition of the Giro d'Italia five days before the Milan presentation by race organisers RCS Sport. The wesbite found the route for next year's race could be publicly viewed by changing the year in the official race URL to 2016. The route can no longer be accessed by this method.

The race organisers have already announced several stages of the route with the Grand Partenza in the Netherlands, three time trials including a 40km rolling time trial through Chianti vineyards and a mountainous stage 13 from Palmanova to Cividale del Friuli before Monday's 2pm full announcement.

The leaked route shows the Giro's first Italian stage start will be held in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro before heading north through the regions of Campania, Abruzzo, and Umbria, arriving in Tuscany for the 40km time trial on May 15. The first rest day of the race will be held the following day. Stage 14 from Alpago (Farra) to Corvara (Alta Badia) is the first five star rated stage of the race with stages 19 and 20 also receiving the most possible stars.

The race appears set to finish in Torino having finished in Milan, Trieste and Brescia in the last three years.

Cyclingnews is awaiting a response from RCS Sport.

The 2016 leaked Giro d'Italia stages;



