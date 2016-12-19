2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll - last chance to vote!

Your chance to win a Pinarello Dogma F8 with full Dura Ace and Fulcrum wheels end tonight at 23:59 GMT when voting closes in the 2016 Cyclingnews Readers Poll

Our annual poll invites readers to join us in looking back at the past 12 months and pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have stood out from the pack. Who was the best rider of the year? What was the most exciting race? This is the chance to have your say.

The survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

Once you've completed the poll, leave your details be entered into a draw to win a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma F8. The bike comes with a full Dura Ace groupset and Fulcrum wheels.

CLICK HERE to vote in the poll and be registered to win before it closes at 23:59 (GMT) on Monday, December 19, 2016