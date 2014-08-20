2015 UCI Track World Championships awarded to France

Image 1 of 3 Elizabeth Newell, Tela Crane, Jessica Prinner and Kimberly Geist set a new track record for the Women's Team Pursuit, and win the Gold (Image credit: Erika Fulk) Image 2 of 3 Kate Wilson (number 12) sits in a dangerous position in the Elimination race in this years Omnium competition at Elite Track Nationals (Image credit: Erika Fulk) Image 3 of 3 Mark Renshaw (Australia) competing at the 2003 track world championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Saint Quentin en Yvelines in France will host the 2015 UCI Track World Championships after winning the award from the UCI's Management Committee. The 2015 event will be staged in France's new National Velodrome in South West Paris, from February 18-22. It will be the first time that France has hosted the Worlds since 2006 in Bordeaux.

The National Velodrome opened on January 30, 2014 with a seating capacity of 5,000. Located in the Ile de France region, it is close to the Paris training centre for national teams. It features a wooden 250-meter track, a covered BMX stadium, as well as the headquarters of the French Cycling Federation (FFC), who will organize the event.

"France is honored by the UCI’s decision. The French Cycling Federation and its stakeholders are delighted to host the UCI World Championships in our brand new National Velodrome," said FFC President David Lappartient. "Creating these globally recognized facilities was our objective at the FFC. The organization of major cycling events is a reflection of our ambitions for the development of French cycling.

UCI President Brian Cookson said, "We were very impressed by the new velodrome of Saint Quentin en Yvelines at the inauguration and are delighted that track cycling’s flagship event will be staged in these state-of-the-art facilities, in front of passionate and knowledgeable spectators. It is without a doubt destined to become one of the landmark venues of modern cycling."

The most recent UCI Track World Championships took place in Cali, Colombia attracting more than 24,000 spectators who cheered on 270 athletes from 30 nations across all continents. Covered by 130 media outlets, the event had an audience reach of 105 million viewers.

World Cup schedule revealed

The UCI has also awarded the rounds of the 2014-2015 UCI Track World Cup to the following cities: Guadalajara, Mexico on November 8-9, 2014, London, Great Britain on December 5-7, 2014 and Cali Colombia on January 17-18, 2015.