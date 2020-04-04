2014 Tour of Flanders: Cancellara takes his final Ronde
By Cyclingnews
Swiss legend beats the best in his final win in Oudenaarde
Fabian Cancellara completed his hat trick of Tour of Flanders wins in 2014, building on his victories the previous year and in 2010.
The powerful Classics specialist put paid to three other riders in a four-up sprint, bettering Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for the win.
It was to be Cancellara's final victory on the cobblestones. He missed the 2015 Ronde through injury and had to settle for second behind Peter Sagan in 2016 on his final appearance in the Tour of Flanders.
