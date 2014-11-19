2014 Cyclingnews Reader Poll now open!
Vote now and be entered to win Andrew Talansky's Cervélo P5
Would you like a chance to own the very time trial bike used by Critérium du Dauphiné winner Andrew Talansky? Cyclingnews is bringing you a chance to live that dream, and all you need to do is vote in our annual Cyclingnews Reader Poll.
Every year, we give you the chance to pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have really stood out from the pack in the last 12 months. To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.
As an incentive, we're giving away a remarkable prize to one lucky reader: a 2014 Cervélo P5 race bike used by Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) this season, featuring a 51cm Cervélo P5 frame/fork, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11 Speed components, Mavic CC80 wheels, A Fi'zi:k Arione saddle, Magura hydraulic brakes and 172.5mm Rotor 3D+ cranks with 55/44-tooth NoQ chain rings. Pedals are not included.
Team Garmin-Sharp is having their annual bike sale this holiday season with a great selection of Cervelo bikes and frames. Whether you are looking for a complete P5 time trial bike, or a new R5 road frame, the Garmin-Sharp store is ready to help you find a great deal on a ProTour race bike.
CLICK HERE to vote in the poll and be registered to win!
