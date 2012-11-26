Trending

2013 route of Amgen Tour of California to be unveiled Tuesday

Expect new south to north route, finale in Santa Rosa

Image 1 of 2

Frank Schleck won the 2009 Tour of California stage in Escondido

Frank Schleck won the 2009 Tour of California stage in Escondido
(Image credit: John Pierce/Amgen Tour of California)
Image 2 of 2

Palomar Mountain brought out the crowds

Palomar Mountain brought out the crowds
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The details of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California will be announced on Tuesday, and it is expected that organizers will reveal the first south to north route of the race's eight-year history.

Representatives of the Southern California towns of Escondido and Murrieta will be on hand for the press conference, which takes place at the Escondido City Council Chambers at 13:00 tomorrow.

It was reported earlier this summer that Escondido bid for the race's start. The city last hosted the race in 2009, when the race's final stage started in Rancho Bernardo and included the dramatic Palomar Mountain climb before descending back to Escondido for the finish. Frank Schleck beat Vincenzo Nibali to the line from a two-man breakaway to win that stage.

Santa Rosa, which hosted the start of the 2012 edition, put in a bid to host the grand finale next year.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for the full route announcement.