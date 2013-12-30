2013 Reader Poll: Hydraulic road disc brakes voted best tech innovation
Wide-profile rims, 1x11 MTB drivetrains round out top three
Cyclingnews readers have spoken loud and clear: by a nearly two-to-one margin, hydraulic road disc brakes once again top the list for 'best tech innovation' of 2013.
Related Articles
2013 Reader Poll: Sven Nys voted best cyclo-cross rider
2013 Reader Poll: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic group voted best new product
2013 Reader poll: Sky voted best team
2013 Reader Poll Gallery: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo Rca voted best bike
2013 Reader Poll Gallery: Horner's Vuelta win voted biggest moment of 2013
SRAM's recent recall may have tempered the excitement for some but road riders are still excited nonetheless about the idea of brakes that offer more power, more control, and more consistency over a wider range of conditions than merely squeezing a couple of blocks of rubber against a rim.
Provided manufacturers can work the bugs out, hydraulic road disc brakes also bring them additional benefits, such as fewer heat-related clincher and tubular tire failures, the possibility of lighter-weight rims, and longer service intervals.
For sure there are still some bugs to work out but there's no question that hydraulic disc brakes are coming to road bikes – and probably sooner rather than later.
Wide-profile rims such as from HED and American Classic have clearly caught readers' attention as they landed in second place. There's good reason for it, too, as the broader foundations allow for better traction, improved ride quality, and a more stable cornering particularly when pushed hard. Most major manufacturers are moving in this direction already so it's likely just a matter of time before we see rims as wide as 19 or 20mm becoming the default standard.
Landing in a solid third place are 1x mountain bike drivetrains – a strong signal that MTBers are growing tired of the hassles associated with front derailleurs. Wide-range cassettes, clutched rear derailleurs, and narrow-wide chainrings are making the concept more reliable than ever, and the increasing list of aftermarket players for compatible players is bringing the cost of entry down as well.
|1
|Hydraulic road disc brakes
|28%
|2
|Wide-profile rims
|12%
|3
|1x11 MTB drivetrains
|12%
|4
|Bluetooth-enabled computer sensors and smartphone apps
|11%
|5
|Aero road helmets
|11%
|6
|Internal batteries for electronic transmissions
|8%
|7
|ICEdot crash sensor and emergency notification system
|7%
|8
|650b/27.5" mountain bike wheels
|6%
|9
|Bianchi Countervail vibration damping composite construction
|5%
|10
|Wahoo Fitness Segments app for virtual Strava racing
|2%
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy