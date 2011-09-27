2012 WorldTour race calendar confirmed

The Tour de France peloton is about to roll out of Cambrai (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has tweaked the 2012 WorldTour calendar to avoid a clash with the road events at the London Olympic Games.

Next season, the Tour de France will be held between June 30-July 22 - a week earlier than usual. The men’s Olympic road race is on Saturday July 28, with the men’s time trial on the following Wednesday, August 1.

To avoid overlapping with the Olympics, the Tour of Poland has been moved forward to July 10-16, and so will be held during the Tour de France. The Eneco Tour will be held between August 6-12, with the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian on Tuesday August 14. The Vuelta a Espana begins just a few days later on August 18.

The 2012 WorldTour begins with the Tour Down Under in Australia between January 17-22. It ends with the Giro di Lombardia in Italy on October 20.

The 2012 WorldTour calendar: