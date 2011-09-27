Trending

2012 WorldTour race calendar confirmed

Summer races moved to avoid a clash with the London Olympics

The Tour de France peloton is about to roll out of Cambrai

The Tour de France peloton is about to roll out of Cambrai
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has tweaked the 2012 WorldTour calendar to avoid a clash with the road events at the London Olympic Games.

Related Articles

Thomas to take physical tests after the Tour de France to assess potential form for 2012 Olympics

Cavendish lays down London 2012 marker

2012 Giro d’Italia to have a more balanced route

Next season, the Tour de France will be held between June 30-July 22 - a week earlier than usual. The men’s Olympic road race is on Saturday July 28, with the men’s time trial on the following Wednesday, August 1.

To avoid overlapping with the Olympics, the Tour of Poland has been moved forward to July 10-16, and so will be held during the Tour de France. The Eneco Tour will be held between August 6-12, with the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian on Tuesday August 14. The Vuelta a Espana begins just a few days later on August 18.

The 2012 WorldTour begins with the Tour Down Under in Australia between January 17-22. It ends with the Giro di Lombardia in Italy on October 20.

The 2012 WorldTour calendar:

1/17/2012 - 1/22/2012Tour Down Under
3/4/2012 - 3/11/2012Paris - Nice
3/7/2012 - 3/13/2012Tirreno-Adriatico
3/17/2012Milano-Sanremo
3/19/2012 - 3/25/2012Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
3/23/2012E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke
3/25/2012Gent - Wevelgem
4/1/2012Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres
4/2/2012 - 4/7/2012Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
4/8/2012Paris - Roubaix
4/15/2012Amstel Gold Race
4/18/2012La Flèche Wallonne
4/22/2012Liège - Bastogne - Liège
4/24/2012 - 4/29/2012Tour de Romandie
5/5/2012 - 5/27/2012Giro d'Italia
6/3/2012 - 6/10/2012Critérium du Dauphiné
6/9/2012 - 6/17/2012Tour de Suisse
6/30/2012 - 7/22/2012Tour de France
7/10/2012 - 7/16/2012Tour de Pologne
8/6/2012 - 8/12/2012Eneco Tour
8/14/2012Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian
8/18/2012 - 9/9/2012Vuelta a España
8/19/2012Vattenfall Cyclassics
8/26/2012GP Ouest France - Plouay
9/7/2012Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
9/9/2012Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
10/10/2012 - 10/14/2012Tour of Beijing
10/20/2012Il Lombardia