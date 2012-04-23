2012 Tour de France prologue in Liege extended by 300 meters
Road constructions causes route change
The 2012 Tour de France will be 300 meters longer than planned. Specifically, the prologue on Saturday, June 30, which has been extended, due to road construction.
The prologue will now run 6.4km through downtown Liege “We wanted to make the prologue of this Tour identical to that of 2004, but that is just not possible,” said sport director Jean-Francois Peschaux.
The flat course from 2004, which combined the city with a ride along the Meuse River, was won by Fabian Cancellara, then with Fassa Bartolo. Only 23 years old, it was his breakthrough success, as he rode the third fastest prologue in Tour history to date and beat Lance Armstrong by two seconds.
