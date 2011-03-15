2012 London Olympic tickets go on sale

Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy (Great Britain) (Image credit: Casey Gibson)

With 500 days to go to the start of the 2012 London Olympics, tickets are now on sale. An estimated 6.6 million tickets will be available across all the events via the official website.

Road racing is on the opening day of competition on July 28, while the mountain bike cross country races end the cycling events on August 11 and 12.

Here's a round-up of all the latest information about the Games, including the dates of each of the cycling events, how to buy tickets and how the road, track, mountain bike and BMX courses are shaping up.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale today. Instead of being issued on a first come, first served basis, anyone wanting to attend the London Olympics who lives in the UK or most other European countries (click here for a list of eligible countries) must create an online account and submit an application for tickets for the event(s) of their choice. They have until 11.59pm on 26 April to do this.

Tickets will be issued after that date, with an automated ballot used to decide who gets to attend oversubscribed events. Only one application is allowed per email address and credit card, although this can include multiple events and multiple tickets per event. Applicants must be aged 16 or over.

People living outside of Europe who want to buy tickets must apply via their National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Road

The road races and time trials will take place between Saturday 28 July and Wednesday 1 August. The men’s road race is over 240km and 130km for the women. Tickets for the seats overlooking the finish will cost £20 / £40 / £60. The time trials will be free for spectators.

Track

Track cycling at the newly-built velodrome kicks off on Thursday 2 August and lasts until Tuesday 7 August. Ticket prices for the preliminary rounds have been set at £150 / £95 / £65 / £40 / £20. For the finals, tickets will cost £325 / £225 / £150 / £95 / £50.

Mountain Biking

Off-road racing takes place at Hadleigh Farm in Essex on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August. Tickets cost £20 / £45.

BMX

Racing will be held at the new BMX track at the Olympic park on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 August, with ticket prices set at £95 / £65 / £55 / £40 / £20 for the preliminary rounds, and £125 / £75 / £55 / £45 / £20 for the finals.



