Queally returns to UK 2012 London Olympics sprint squad

Image 1 of 2 Jason Queally (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 Jason Queally (England) (Image credit: AFP)

Jason Queally has been asked to return to the British sprint team in view of the 2012 London Olympics. The 40-year-old was happy to confirm that he has accepted the offer that may see him return to Olymic competition after not having been selected for the Beijing Olympics three years ago.

"I was asked if I would like to come back into the team sprint squad by senior management to try out for man three in London," Queally told the Guardian. "I have said yes and will start training with the team after the world championships. It's my belief that this opportunity gives me the best chance of competing in London and so I have decided to go for it."

Great Britain head coach Shane Sutton was confident that Queally will be up to the challenge. "We wouldn't be doing it if we didn't believe he was capable of it," he said. "It's worth it given the groundwork he has done over the last two years. We've gone everywhere to find talent for London."

Queally has been training with the team pursuit squad for over one year and was part of the four-man team that won the gold medal at the European championships in November 2010. But with too many excellent pursuiters up for a spot in the Olympic selection, the former Olympic champion preferred to change focus on the team sprint.

"I would have struggled to make the team pursuit line-up for London with the way things are moving forward with the event and the number of riders going for the four spots," said Queally.

His performances will now be measured against those of Ross Edgar, Matt Crampton and David Daniell in search for the third man of the team sprint trio to contend the London event. After Jamie Staff retired almost one year ago, Beijing gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny have not yet found a candidate able to take his place.

