Ticket prices released for London 2012 Olympics

The exterior of the velodrome in London's Olympic Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The The London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) released information about tickets to the 2012 Olympic Games. Cycling events, in four disciplines, will be conducted from Saturday, July 28 through Sunday, August 12.

Road

The road racing will take place between Saturday, July 28 and Wednesday, August 1 along a 240km (150 miles) course for the men and 130km (80 miles) for the women. Tickets will cost £20, £40 and £60.

Track

Track cycling at the newly-built velodrome is likely to offer some high-adrenaline action, especially from home-grown riders like Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton. Racing kicks off on Thursday, August 2 and lasts until Tuesday, August 7, with ticket prices for the preliminary rounds set at £150, £95, £65, £40 or £20. For the finals, tickets will cost £325, £225, £150, £95 or £50.

Mountain bike

Off-road racing takes places on a controversial course in Essex on Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12. Spectating at Hadleigh Farm will cost you £20 or £45.

BMX

The high-octane little-wheelers will be smashing up the new BMX track at the Olympic park on Thursday and Friday, August 9 and 10, with ticket prices set at £95, £65, £55, £40 or £20 for the preliminary rounds, and £125, £75, £55, £45 or £20 for the finals.

