2012 Giro d'Italia to start in Denmark?

Thousands came to the arena to watch the Giro's conclusion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d'Italia 2012 will start in Herning, Denmark, according to speculation by a Danish website. If true, the Danish city will have beat out Washington, DC, and Monaco for the start of the race.

Herning mayor Larks Krarup would not confirm the story to dr.dk, but said that there will be a news conference on Friday in Horsens, Denmark, to announce that a major sporting event is coming to Herning.

The newspaper speculated that since the press conference will be held in the town of Horsens, that town will also be involved in the Giro.

Washington, DC had bid to become the first city outside of Europe to host a Grand Tour. Robin Morton of g4 Productions, who is working with the DC organising committee, had previously indicated to Cyclingnews that there were a number of unsolved issues which would eliminate Washington's chances for the coming year, but that the city still had good chances in the future.

"We have known all along that the Danish were bidding and had the money for the Giro start," Morton told Cyclingnews. "We are still moving forward with the DC plans for 2013 or 14."