2012-2013 mountain bike marathon World Championships awarded

On its first of two days of meetings in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the UCI Management Committee awarded the marathon World Championships to Ornans, France, in 20012 and to Kirchberg, Austria in 2013.





The new concept concerns establishing series of mass-participation events allowing qualification for a final round, both on the road (UCI Gran Fondo and UCI Masters Road World Championships) as well as for mountain biking (UCI Mountain Bike Marathon series and UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships). The first qualification events will take place in 2011.

Finally, the UCI awarded the 2013 BMX World Championships to Auckland, New Zealand and 2012 Indoor Cycling Championships to Aschaffenburg, Germany, and it agreed to a new program "ReCycling" to encourage event organizers to take sustainability into account when preparing for events.