18 WorldTour and 27 Professional Continental teams in 2018

The UCI has published the full list of WorldTour and Professional Continental teams that will participate in the top two tiers of professional cycling in 2018. There will be 18 teams competing at the highest level and 27 teams in the second division of the sport, which includes six new additions.

There are no big changes to the WorldTour list compared to the 2017 season, as the same 18 teams will compete. However, changes have been made to some of their title sponsorships. Orica-Scott sought out a new title sponsor after Orica announced it would end sponsorship of its teams at the end of this season. The team will become Mitchelton-Scott, and they revealed their new black and yellow kit in December.

In addition, Cannondale-Drapac will become EF Education First-Drapac. In November, they revealed their new kit design that is pink, white and green.

There were changes to the Professional Continental list for 2018. There are six teams added to the second division including American outfits Hagens Berman Axeon, Holowesko-Citadel and Rally Cycling, French outfit Vital Concept Cycling Club, and Spain's Euskadi Basque Country-Murias and Burgos-BH,

Hagens Berman Axeon announced in early December that the UCI had approved their request for an upgrade after spending nine seasons in the Continental ranks.

Holowesko-Citadel manager Thomas Craven announced at the Tour of Alberta in September that he secured funding for the upgrade.

The UCI confirmed Rally Cycling's Professional Continental status in mid-December. The team started in 2007 as Kelly Benefit Strategies-Medifast and has competed as a Continental team for eleven seasons.

Fortuneo-Oscaro will become Pro Cycling Breizh while Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team is longer on the list.

2018 WorldTour

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain-Merida

BMC Racing Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Mitchelton - Scott

Movistar Team

Quick-Step Floors

Dimension Data

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Katusha Alpecin

LottoNL-Jumbo

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

2018 Professional Continental

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Aqua Blue Sport

Bardiani CSF

Burgos-BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Direct Energie

Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Hagens Berman Axeon

Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Israel Cycling Academy

Manzana Postobon Team

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo-Oscaro)

Rally Cycling

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Team Novo Nordisk

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Veranda's Willems-Crelan

Vital Concept Cycling Club

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia