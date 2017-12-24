18 WorldTour and 27 Professional Continental teams in 2018

Trending

The UCI has published the full list of WorldTour and Professional Continental teams that will participate in the top two tiers of professional cycling in 2018. There will be 18 teams competing at the highest level and 27 teams in the second division of the sport, which includes six new additions.

There are no big changes to the WorldTour list compared to the 2017 season, as the same 18 teams will compete. However, changes have been made to some of their title sponsorships. Orica-Scott sought out a new title sponsor after Orica announced it would end sponsorship of its teams at the end of this season. The team will become Mitchelton-Scott, and they revealed their new black and yellow kit in December.

In addition, Cannondale-Drapac will become EF Education First-Drapac. In November, they revealed their new kit design that is pink, white and green.

There were changes to the Professional Continental list for 2018. There are six teams added to the second division including American outfits Hagens Berman Axeon, Holowesko-Citadel and Rally Cycling, French outfit Vital Concept Cycling Club, and Spain's Euskadi Basque Country-Murias and Burgos-BH, 

Hagens Berman Axeon announced in early December that the UCI had approved their request for an upgrade after spending nine seasons in the Continental ranks.

Holowesko-Citadel manager Thomas Craven announced at the Tour of Alberta in September that he secured funding for the upgrade.

The UCI confirmed Rally Cycling's Professional Continental status in mid-December. The team started in 2007 as Kelly Benefit Strategies-Medifast and has competed as a Continental team for eleven seasons.

Fortuneo-Oscaro will become Pro Cycling Breizh while Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team is longer on the list.

2018 WorldTour

AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain-Merida
BMC Racing Team
Bora-Hansgrohe
FDJ
Lotto Soudal
Mitchelton - Scott
Movistar Team
Quick-Step Floors
Dimension Data
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
Katusha Alpecin
LottoNL-Jumbo
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates

2018 Professional Continental

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Aqua Blue Sport
Bardiani CSF
Burgos-BH
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Delko Marseille Provence KTM
Direct Energie
Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
Gazprom-Rusvelo
Hagens Berman Axeon
Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
Israel Cycling Academy
Manzana Postobon Team
Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo-Oscaro)
Rally Cycling
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Team Novo Nordisk
UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Veranda's Willems-Crelan
Vital Concept Cycling Club
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia