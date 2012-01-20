16 teams selected for Qatar
11th edition of race coming up in early February
The Tour of Qatar has selected 16 teams of eight riders to compete in its 11th edition from February 5-10, 2012. These dates will signal a return to business for many leading lights of cycling's elite.
Four flat stages are on the programme, which should suit all-rounders and sprinters. There is also a team time trial on the Lusail car racing circuit, where the best teams will display their collective power.
Teams for the 2012 Tour of Qatar
BMC Racing Team
Bridgestone Anchor Pro Cycling Team
Champion System
Farnese Neri Cycling Team
FDJ-BigMat
Garmin-Barracuda
Greenedge Cycling Team
Katusha Team
Liquigas-Cannondale
Lotto-Belisol Team
Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team
Project 1t4i
Rabobank
Radioshack-Nissan
RTS Racing team
Sky Pro Cycling
2012 Tour of Qatar Route
February 5: Stage 1 - Barzan Towers - Doha Golf Club, 142.5km
February 6: Stage 2 - Monday 6th February: Lusail Circuit (TTT), 11.3km
February 7: Stage 3 - Tuesday 7th February: Dukhan - Al Gharafa Stadium, 146.5km
February 8: Stage 4 - Wednesday 8th February: Al Thakhira - Madinat Al Shamal, 144km
February 9: Stage 5 - Thursday 9th February: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche, 160km
February 10: Stage 6 - Friday 10th February: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche, 120km
