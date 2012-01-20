16 teams selected for Qatar

The bunch on the wide roads at ASO's Tour of Qatar - the beginning of the professional elite season. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Tour of Qatar has selected 16 teams of eight riders to compete in its 11th edition from February 5-10, 2012. These dates will signal a return to business for many leading lights of cycling's elite.

Four flat stages are on the programme, which should suit all-rounders and sprinters. There is also a team time trial on the Lusail car racing circuit, where the best teams will display their collective power.

Teams for the 2012 Tour of Qatar

BMC Racing Team

Bridgestone Anchor Pro Cycling Team

Champion System

Farnese Neri Cycling Team

FDJ-BigMat

Garmin-Barracuda

Greenedge Cycling Team

Katusha Team

Liquigas-Cannondale

Lotto-Belisol Team

Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team

Project 1t4i

Rabobank

Radioshack-Nissan

RTS Racing team

Sky Pro Cycling



2012 Tour of Qatar Route

February 5: Stage 1 - Barzan Towers - Doha Golf Club, 142.5km

February 6: Stage 2 - Monday 6th February: Lusail Circuit (TTT), 11.3km

February 7: Stage 3 - Tuesday 7th February: Dukhan - Al Gharafa Stadium, 146.5km

February 8: Stage 4 - Wednesday 8th February: Al Thakhira - Madinat Al Shamal, 144km

February 9: Stage 5 - Thursday 9th February: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche, 160km

February 10: Stage 6 - Friday 10th February: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche, 120km