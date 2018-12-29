15 WorldTour teams for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Image 1 of 5 Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani looks back at Jay McCarthy celebrating the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jay McCarthy celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani, Jay McCarthy and Daryl Impey on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 2018 winner Chloe Hosking (Alé – Cipollini) with Cadel Evans on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race has attracted 15 UCI WorldTour teams for its fifth edition, up from 12 in 2018. Astana and UAE Team Emirates will take the start for the first time on January 27, 2019, while EF Pro Cycling returns after a four-year absence.

The Australian National Team, racing as Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia, rounds out the field of 16 teams.

Race organisers said that defending champion Jay McCarthy would return with his Bora-Hansgrohe squad, while the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team of runner-up Elia Viviani has yet to confirm its line-up. Mitchelton-Scott is likely to return with podium finisher Daryl Impey.

The quality of the field has strengthened the region's place in the cycling calendar, said sports minister Martin Paluka.

"Victoria's massive Summer of Cycling has been strengthened by the news that Team Sky will race at the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the Jayco Herald Sun Tour," said Pakula, the Minister for Sport, Tourism and Major Events.

"This is further evidence that the Summer of Cycling brings the best teams from across the globe to race in Victoria, showcasing Melbourne and our beautiful regions to the world."

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is a four-day event with rides for the public, a UCI 1.1-ranked event for women and the WorldTour one-day race for men.

2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Men's Teams

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bora - Hansgrohe

Lotto Soudal

Mitchelton - Scott

Deceuninck - Quick Step

Team Dimension Data

EF Education First

CCC Team

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Jumbo Visma

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek - Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia.