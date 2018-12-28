Ewan to lead Lotto-Soudal at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Caleb Ewan talks about joining Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Tiesj Benoot is back with Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Lotto Soudal took some red away from their jerseys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Lotto Soudal has spots (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan will put his new Lotto-Soudal lead-out train through its paces in the first WorldTour races of 2019, the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. Ewan will be joined by fellow Lotto-Soudal newcomers Roger Kluge, Adam Blythe and Carl Fredrik Hagen.

Thomas De Gendt, Adam Hansen and Tomasz Marczynski round out the team for the Tour Down Under, while Rémy Mertz will step in for Kluge for the Great Ocean Road Race.

The Belgian team will be split between three continents for the first races, with Tiesj Benoot heading to the Vuelta a San Juan with Jens Keukeleire, Nikolas Maes, Jelle Vanendert, Jelle Wallays and neo-pro Stan Dewulf.

In the Challenge Mallorca, the squad will rely on this year's Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana winner Tim Wellens, among others. 10 of the Lotto Soudal riders will tag in and out of the four-day series of single-day races. Wellens will then go on to the Etoile de Bessèges with six teammates from the Mallorca line-up.

Lotto Soudal for the Tour Down Under: Adam Blythe, Thomas De Gendt, Caleb Ewan, Carl Fredrik Hagen, Adam Hansen, Roger Kluge and Tomasz Marczynski.

Lotto Soudal for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race: Adam Blythe, Thomas De Gendt, Caleb Ewan, Carl Fredrik Hagen, Adam Hansen, Rémy Mertz and Tomasz Marczynski.

Lotto Soudal for the Vuelta a San Juan: Tiesj Benoot, Stan Dewulf, Jens Keukeleire, Nikolas Maes, Jelle Vanendert and Jelle Wallays.

Lotto Soudal for the Challenge Mallorca: Sander Armée, Frederik Frison, Rasmus Iversen, Bjorg Lambrecht, Maxime Monfort, Lawrence Naesen, Brian van Goethem, Harm Vanhoucke, Tim Wellens and Enzo Wouters.

Lotto Soudal for Etoile de Bessèges: Sander Armée, Rémy Mertz, Maxime Monfort, Lawrence Naesen, Brian van Goethem, Tim Wellens and Enzo Wouters.